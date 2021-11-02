Go Inside the Book Launch Party for When the Lights Are Bright Again

The theatre community came out to celebrate the new book by Andrew Norlen and Matthew Murphy.

Andrew Norlen and Matthew Murphy celebrated the publishing of their new book, When the Lights Are Bright Again, with the theatre community November 1 at Haswell Green’s. Created in response to the theatre shutdown, When the Lights Are Bright Again serves as a moment-in-time record of the struggles and hopes of the theatre community during the pandemic. For the book, author and performer Norlen collected and curated over 200 letters from Broadway notables (such as Jerry Mitchell, Keala Settle, Ali Stroker, Sergio Trujillo, Eden Espinosa, Rob McClure, Robyn Hurder, Clint Ramos, Arian Moayed, Amber Iman, and Andrew Barth Feldman), arts workers, and fans, paired with original portraiture from Broadway photographer Murphy. Ninety percent of proceeds from the book benefit The Actors Fund. For more information, visit WhentheLightsareBrightAgain.com.

