Go Inside the Book Launch Party for When the Lights Are Bright Again

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 02, 2021
 
The theatre community came out to celebrate the new book by Andrew Norlen and Matthew Murphy.
Andrew Norlen and Matthew Murphy
Andrew Norlen and Matthew Murphy Mati Ficara

Andrew Norlen and Matthew Murphy celebrated the publishing of their new book, When the Lights Are Bright Again, with the theatre community November 1 at Haswell Green’s.

Created in response to the theatre shutdown, When the Lights Are Bright Again serves as a moment-in-time record of the struggles and hopes of the theatre community during the pandemic. For the book, author and performer Norlen collected and curated over 200 letters from Broadway notables (such as Jerry Mitchell, Keala Settle, Ali Stroker, Sergio Trujillo, Eden Espinosa, Rob McClure, Robyn Hurder, Clint Ramos, Arian Moayed, Amber Iman, and Andrew Barth Feldman), arts workers, and fans, paired with original portraiture from Broadway photographer Murphy.

Ninety percent of proceeds from the book benefit The Actors Fund. For more information, visit WhentheLightsareBrightAgain.com.

Kellen Stancil and Andrew Norlen Mati Ficara
Andrew Norlen and Matthew Murphy Mati Ficara
Andrew Norlen Mati Ficara
Matthew Murphy Mati Ficara
Cody Renard Richard Mati Ficara
Drew King and Josh Drake Mati Ficara
TJ Wagner and Evan Zimmerman Mati Ficara
Davon Williams Mati Ficara
Taylor McMahon Mati Ficara
Adam Wedesky Mati Ficara
