Go Inside The Book of Mormon’s Return to Broadway

The Tony-winning musical played a free fan performance November 4 before officially reopening at the Eugene O’Neill November 5.

After halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Book of Mormon has returned to Broadway, playing a special, free fan performance November 4 before officially reopening November 5. The musical first opened on Broadway March 24, 2011, and would go on to win nine Tony Awards including Best Musical.

With a book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon tells the story of what happens when a pair of mismatched missionaries are sent to Uganda to convert the citizens to the Mormon religion.



The production stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi, Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley, and Sterling Jarvis as Mafala Hatimbi. Rounding out the company are Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, Shanel Bailey, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Christian Delcroix, Daniel Fetter, Naysh Fox, Bre Jackson, Keziah John-Paul, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Noah Marlowe, Matthew Marks, Henry McGinniss, Stoney B. Mootoo, Jevares Myrick, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Jasmin Richardson, and Arbender J. Robinson.

Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker with choreography by Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

Returning as producers are Anne Garefino, Roger Berlind, Scott M. Delman, Jean Doumanian, Roy Furman, Important Musicals LLC, Stephanie P. McClelland, Kevin Morris, Jon B. Platt, and Sonia Friedman Productions. Scott Rudin is no longer attached to the property following his departure from several Broadway projects after allegations of bullying and physical abuse were made public.