Go Inside the Broadway Opening of Girl From the North Country

The Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical moves into the Belasco following successful runs Off-Broadway and in the West End.

Performances began February 7 at the Belasco Theatre for the Broadway premiere of Girl From the North Country, a new musical by Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan. Previously seen in London's West End, as well as Off-Broadway, the Broadway production officially opened March 5.

Featuring a book and direction by McPherson and music by Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

The Broadway company of Girl From the North Country is largely made up of performers who were in the show's 2018 Off-Broadway run. Reprising their performances from The Public Theater production are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis,Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. New to the cast are Jay O. Sanders, who plays Nick Laine, Austin Scott, who plays Joe Scott, and Matt McGrath, who plays Reverend Marlowe.

Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange are also new ensemble members.

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater.

The Broadway run features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind, and music direction by Marco Paguia.

