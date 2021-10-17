Go Inside the Broadway Return of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

The Tony-nominated musical reopened at the Imperial Theatre October 16.

After an 19 month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations returned to the Imperial Theatre October 16. The Temptations bio-musical first opened on Broadway March 21, 2019 after beginning previews February 28.

Featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, the musical tells the story of the rise of the popular music group—from their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—featuring hits from their catalogue including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The production was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.



Go Inside the Broadway Return of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Go Inside the Broadway Return of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations 61 PHOTOS

Leading the cast of the reopening as The Temptations are Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks. All five were starring in the production prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The company also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

Directed by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud features set design by Robert Bill, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design design by Steve Canyon, and projections by Peter Nigrini. Casting is by Merri Sugarman of Tara Rubin Casting. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

EGOT winner John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co. partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious recently joined the producing team of Ain’t Too Proud. Legend, who won a Tony Award in 2017 as a producer of the revival of August Wilson’s Jitney along with Jackson, performed with the cast of the show during the 74th annual Tony Awards last month.

Rush tickets, priced at $42, will be sold in person at the Imperial box office on the day of the performance when the box office opens (Monday–Saturday at 10 AM and Sunday at noon). There will be a limit of two tickets per customer, and seat locations are based on availability.

The digital lottery, also offering $42 tickets, is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform. The lottery will open the day before the performance at midnight and close at 3 PM. Winners can purchase their tickets at AintTooProudLottery.com, and tickets can be picked up at the box office. Lottery winners must present their credit card to claim tickets.

The first national touring production will launch in December and visit more than 50 cities, including a homecoming to The Temptations’ roots in Detroit.