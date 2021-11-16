Go Inside the Broadway Return of Company With Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and More

The Marianne Elliott-helmed production resumed previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre November 15.

After halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped version of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company resumed previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre November 15. The show, which was originally slated to open on Sondheim's 90th birthday March 22, 2020, will now officially open December 9.

In a series of vignettes, Company tells the story of New York bachelorette Bobbie, who learns about the perils and pleasures of love, marriage, dating and divorce from her married friends. The classic score includes “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and “Being Alive.”

Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, who star as Bobbie and Joanne, respectively, are joined by fellow returning cast members Matt Doyle as Jamie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte as P.J. Manu Narayan joins the cast for its return, replacing Kyle Dean Massey as Theo.

Rounding out the company are Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The production, which comes to New York after playing London's West End, also features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

Company first debuted on Broadway in 1970, earning 14 Tony Award nominations and winning six, including Best Musical. It was last revived on the Main Stem in 2006 in another re-imagined production, with John Doyle directing a cast of actor-musicians. Doyle and star Raúl Esparza earned Tony nominations, with the production winning Best Revival of a Musical.