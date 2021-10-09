Go Inside the Broadway Return of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The production, starring Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, reopened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 8.

After halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical reopened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 8. The production stars new Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, who is playing the rock-and-roll legend for a limited engagement through October 31.

The musical follows the life of Tina Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into a global star, featuring several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Following premieres in London’s West End and Hamburg, Germany, the musical opened on Broadway November 7, 2019. It would go on to earn 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, with Warren winning Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Tina Turner.



In addition to Warren, the return cast stars Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna—both of whom were Tony-nominated for their work—as well as Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Jessica Rush as Rhonda, all reprising their roles. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe continues to play Tina Wednesday and Saturday matinees before taking over full-time in November.

Rounding out the cast are Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, and Katie Webber.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck. Casting is by The Telsey Office.