Go Inside the Los Angeles Premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 20, 2021
 
Joel Coen’s film adaptation of the Shakespearean classic is set to premiere in select theatres December 25.
The Tragedy of Macbeth_Film_LA Premiere_2021_HR
Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, and Joel Coen Eric Charbonneau

Joel Coen’s film adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth is set to arrive in select theatres December 25 and begin streaming on Apple TV+ January 14. Ahead of the film's release, the stars celebrated with a premiere screening at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles December 16.

The Tragedy of Macbeth stars stars fellow Tony and Oscar winners Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth alongside Tony winner Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm, and Alex Hassell as Ross. Kathryn Hunter plays all three witches.

The film is produced by Coen, McDormand, and Robert Graf.

