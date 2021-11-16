Go Inside the New York Premiere of Tick, Tick… Boom! With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield, and More

After debuting at AFI Fest November 10, the theatre community came out to celebrate the movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM! at its New York premiere November 15 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Following its release in cinemas, the film will arrive on Netflix November 19.
Tick, tick… BOOM! follows young composer Larson during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic. The movie adaptation of Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical is helmed by Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, marking his directorial debut.
The film stars Tony winner and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stars as Larson, with Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, and Joshua Henry as a new character named Roger. Rounding out the cast are Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).
Steven Levenson penned the screenplay, and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.
