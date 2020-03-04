Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Coal Country at the Public Theater

By Nathan Skethway
Mar 04, 2020
 
Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's play, with music by Steve Earle, shines a light on the 2010 Upper Big Branch mine explosion.
Cast and Creative Team Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

On March 3, The Public Theater celebrated the official opening of Coal Country, a new play with music co-written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, with music by Grammy winner Steve Earle. Based on first-person accounts of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion—which killed 29 men in West Virginia in 2010—the world premiere weaves folk-inspired songs with survivors' stories.

Blank directs a cast made up of Mary Bacon as Patti, Amelia Campbell as Mindi, Michael Gaston as Stanley "Goose," Ezra Knight as Roosevelt, Thomas Kopache as Gary, Michael Laurence as Tommy, Deirdre Madigan as Judy, and Melinda Tanner as Judge.

Saheem Ali Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Jelani Alladin Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
David Aaron Baker and Tim Blake Nelson Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Bob Balaban Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Johanna Day Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Nikki M. James Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Joe Tapper Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Steve Earle Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Coal Country features sets by Richard Hoover, costumes by Jessica Jahn, lighting by David Lander, and sound design by Darron L. West.

Performances began February 18 and, following an extension, continue through April 5.

