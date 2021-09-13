Go Inside the Opening Celebration of Pass Over on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside the Opening Celebration of Pass Over on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 13, 2021
Buy Tickets to Pass Over
 
Dyllón Burnside, Blair Underwood, and more came out to celebrate Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s acclaimed drama September 12.
48_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, Gabriel Ebert,_HR.jpg
Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over, which officially opened at the August Wilson Theatre August 22, celebrated its arrival on Broadway September 12. The play, directed by Danya Taymor, is scheduled for a limited engagement through October 10. The production marks the first play or musical to return to Broadway since the theatre shutdown in March 2020.

Inspired by both Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, Pass Over follows Moses and Kitch, two young Black men who dream of an existence beyond their street corner. After premiering at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the play opened Off-Broadway in 2018 as part of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 programming. A few months prior, a film version of the Chicago staging, directed by Spike Lee, debuted at Sundance Film Festival. It is now available to stream as an Amazon Prime original.

Go Inside the Opening Celebration of Pass Over on Broadway

Go Inside the Opening Celebration of Pass Over on Broadway

63 PHOTOS
01_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Bowlegged Lou, LaToya Michelle_HR.jpg
Bowlegged Lou and LaToya Michelle Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
02_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_April Matthis_HR.jpg
April Matthis Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
03_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_NaTasha Yvette Williams_HR.jpg
NaTasha Yvette Williams Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
04_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Matthew Saldivar, Sarna Lapine_HR.jpg
Matthew Saldivar and Sarna Lapine Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
05_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Eric Anthony Lopez_HR.jpg
Eric Anthony Lopez Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
06_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Ethan Slater_HR.jpg
Ethan Slater Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
07_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Josh Lamon, Abby Smith, Jerusha Cavazos_HR.jpg
Josh Lamon, Abby Smith, and Jerusha Cavazos Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
08_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Amanda Pays, Corbin Bernsen_HR.jpg
Amanda Pays and Corbin Bernsen Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
09_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Forrest McClendon_HR.jpg
Forrest McClendon Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
10_Pass_Over_Broadway_Opening_Night_2021_Paris Underwood, Blair Underwood_HR.jpg
Paris Underwood and Blair Underwood Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Share

The Broadway production stars Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill as Moses, Namir Smallwood as Kitch, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert as Mister with Julian Robertson, Alphonso Walker Jr., and Andrea Syglowski as understudies. The staging marks the Broadway debuts of Nwandu, Taymor, and Smallwood.

Nwandu has modified the play between its iterations. "Though much about Pass Over remains a lament over the lives of Black people stolen too soon, I am happy to confirm that my team and I, along with our producers, are presenting a new version that centers the health, hope, and joy of our audiences, especially Black people,” the playwright said in an earlier statement. “We are reuniting to envision this play again, to tell a version of the story on Broadway where Moses and Kitch both survive their encounter with white oppression.”

Pass Over features set design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Sarafiina Bush, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, and sound design by Justin Ellington with stage management by Cody Renard Richard, John C. Moore, and Angela Griggs. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.