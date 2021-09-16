Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for The Last of the Love Letters Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s play opened with the Atlantic Theater Company September 13.

After beginning previews August 26, the world premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s The Last of the Love Letter opened with the Atlantic Theater Company September 13. The production is scheduled to play through September 26 at the Linda Gross Theater.

The play is billed as a “plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one” and follows two people as they contemplate what they love most and whether to leave it behind. In addition to Anyanwu, the Patricia McGregor-helmed production stars Daniel J. Watts (currently Tony-nominated for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Xavier Scott Evans.



Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for The Last of the Love Letters Off-Broadway Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for The Last of the Love Letters Off-Broadway 19 PHOTOS

The Last of the Love Letters features scenic by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Twi McCallum with production stage management by Twi McCallum. Casting is by Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, and Destiny Lilly of The Telsey Office.

This production marks Atlantic’s return to in-person programming at the Linda Gross. Later titles in the 2021–2022 season include the world premieres of the new musicals Kimberly Akimbo (starring Victoria Clark) and The Bedwetter, inspired by, respectively, the David Lindsay-Abaire play and Sarah Silverman memoir.

In line with the city-wide mandate, audiences will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.