Go Inside the Opening Night of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside the Opening Night of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Off-Broadway
By David Gewirtzman
Sep 28, 2021
Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser’s new musical opened at the DR2 Theatre on September 27.
Alex Wyse, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Ben Fankhauser Tricia Baron

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the new Off-Broadway musical from Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser, opened September 27 at the DR2 Theatre.

It follows two writers, appropriately played by Wyse and Fankhauser, plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet. She wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes—and her new perfume. Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) plays Regina.

Flip through photos from the opening night red carpet and curtain call in the gallery below.

Alex Wyse, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Ben Fankhauser Tricia Baron
A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser_HR.jpg
Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser Tricia Baron
Alex Wyse, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Ben Fankhauser Tricia Baron
Bryonha Marie Parham Tricia Baron
Alex Wyse, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Ben Fankhauser Tricia Baron
Christina Sajous Tricia Baron
Wesley Taylor Tricia Baron
Krysta Rodriguez Tricia Baron
Alex Boniello Tricia Baron
Alex Wyse Tricia Baron
Directed by Marshall Pailet, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also features choreography by Stephanie Klemons, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costumes by Sarita Fellows, lighting by Aja M. Jackson, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Alex Goldie Golden is the music director, and Hannah Woodward is production stage manager.

The musical is produced by Cody Lassen, who is joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.

