Go Inside the Reopening of The Lion King on Broadway

The hit Disney musical resumed performances at the Minskoff Theatre September 14.

The Tony-winning Disney musical The Lion King reopened on Broadway September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre after remaining dark since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. To commemorate the occasion, the musical’s Tony-winning director, Julie Taymor, gave a pre-show speech welcoming the audience back to the theatre.

Several other Broadway productions returned September 14 as well, including Hamilton, Chicago, and Wicked; Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues also begins its limited Main Stem engagement at the Friedman.

The Lion King opened in 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theatre before moving to its current home at the Minskoff in 2006. The stage adaptation of the animated film, featuring music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a book by Irene Mecchi and Roger Allers, earned 11 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Musical.



Go Inside the Reopening of The Lion King on Broadway Go Inside the Reopening of The Lion King on Broadway 5 PHOTOS



Returning to the Broadway cast of The Lion King are Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Adrienne Walker as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, and Robb Sapp as Ed.

Brandon A. McCall, who starred in the musical's North American tour as Simba, steps into that role on Broadway. Also new to the cast are Vince Ermita and Corey J., who alternate as Young Simba, and Alayna Martus and Sydney Elise Russell, who alternate as Young Nala.

The ensemble features Lawrence Keith Alexander, Cameron Amandus, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, India Bolds Browne, Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Angelica Edwards, Jim Ferris, Rosie Lani Feldman, Daniel Gaymon, Pia Hamilton, Daniel Harder, Michael Alexander Henry, Michael Hollick, Pearl Khwezi, Lindsey Jackson, Lisa Lewis, Mduduzi Madela, Jaysin McCollum, Ray Mercer, S’bu Ngema, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela, Jacqueline René, Kaylin Seckel, Kellen Stencil, Housso Semon, Derrick Spear, Michael Stiggers Jr., Jamie J. Thompson, Bravita Threatt, Natalie Turner, Donna Michelle Vaughan, Nicholas Ward, and Stephen Scott Wormley.

The Lion King features choreography by Garth Fagan, scenic design by Richard Hudson, lighting design by Donald Holder, costume design by Taymor, sound design by Tony Meola, puppet and mask design by Michael Curry and Taymor, projection art by Caterina Bertolotto, and projection design by Geoff Puckett.

Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.