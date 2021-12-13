Go Inside the Return of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

The Tony-winning musical resumed performances at the Music Box Theatre December 11.

After halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dear Evan Hansen resumed performances at the Music Box Theatre December 11. To commemorate the occassion, the production welcomed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as well as frontline workers from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir for surprise post-show performance.

The Tony Award-winning musical first opened on Broadway December 4, 2016. Directed by Michael Greif, the show earned nine Tony Award nominations, winning six, including Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt’s performance in the title role as well as Best Musical.

Featuring music by Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, and a book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a high school student who has felt invisible his entire life. When a tragic event shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else.

The return company stars Jordan Fisher as Evan Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, David Jeffery as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck with Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate, Asa Somers as the Larry Murphy standby, and Reese Sebastian Diaz, Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen as understudies.



Go Inside the Return of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway Go Inside the Return of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway 13 PHOTOS



The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting's Kevin Metzger-Timson.

The London production of Dear Evan Hansen reopened at the Noël Coward Theatre October 26. The national tour resumed December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen premiered in September. Platt reprised his Tony-winning performance in the title role opposite Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani.