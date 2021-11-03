Go Inside the Return of Diana: The Musical on Broadway

Photos   Go Inside the Return of Diana: The Musical on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 03, 2021
Buy Tickets to Diana
 
The bio-musical starring Jeanna de Waal resumed previews at the Longacre Theatre November 2.

After halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diana: the Musical returned to the Longacre Theatre November 2. The production, which was in previews when theatres shutdown in 2020, is set to officially open November 17.

With music by David Bryan and a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, Diana tells the story of the Princess of Wales as she finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself.

Check Out Photos of the Return of Diana: the Musical on Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Diana at the Longacre Theatre Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Diana at the Longacre Theatre Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Diana at the Longacre Theatre Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Diana at the Longacre Theatre Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Diana at the Longacre Theatre Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Judy Kaye Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Jeanna de Waal Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Diana at the Longacre Theatre Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Jeanna de Waal Emilio Madrid
Diana: the Musical_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Jeanna de Waal Emilio Madrid
Share

The production stars Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Rounding out the company are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

Directed by Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, Diana features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, music direction by Ted Arthur, hair design by Paul Huntley, and makeup design by Angelina Avllone. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

The show is produced by Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.

During the theatre shutdown, a film capture of the bio-musical was recorded and premiered on Netflix October 1.

