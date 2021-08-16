Go Inside the Theatre Community Screening of Respect With Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, More

By Playbill Staff
Aug 16, 2021
 
The private screening of the Aretha Franklin biopic was hosted at the SVA Theatre August 11.
Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, and Josh Bryant Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios

The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, arrived in theatres August 13. Ahead of the film’s release, the theatre community took in a private screening at the SVA Theatre August 11. Flip through the gallery below to see Broadway favorites and more celebrating the release below.

Respect traces the life of Aretha Franklin as she grows up in Detroit and eventually becomes one of the world's most beloved singers. The film was written by Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by Liesl Tommy.

In addition to Hudson, the film stars Audra McDonald as her mother Barbara Franklin, Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as her husband Ted White, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington. The cast is filled with many additional theatre favorites, including Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Rev. James Cleveland, and Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler.

Jacqueline B. Arnold Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
David Cromer Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Sierra Boggess Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Montego Glover Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Montego Glover and Sierra Boggess Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Jay Armstrong Johnson Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Anastacia McCleskey Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Alex Newell Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Denée Benton Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
Kristin Chenoweth Bruce Glikas/Getty for MGM Studios
