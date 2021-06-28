Go Inside Tina Landau’s Pride Concert With Shakina Nayfack, Amber Iman, and More

The Tony-nominated director hosted Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) at NYC’s Little Island June 26.

Little Island Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau welcomed Shakina Nayfack, Amber Iman, and more for a Pride concert, Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful), at the floating park June 26.

The event, part-concert, part-variety show, and part-intimate party, was a celebration of all things beautiful. It also featured Jason Danieley, Jared Grimes, Jon Michael Hill, Stephanie Hsu, Amber Iman, Bill Irwin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jo Lampert, Jodie Landau, Jessica Molaskey, Maddie and John Pizzarelli, Stacey Sargeant, Allan K. Washington, Libby Winters, Tony Yazbeck, and members of the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants. The concert was music-directed and arranged by Kimberly Grigsby.

Landau will continue her Little Island residency with the launch of her monthly series After Hours with Tina Landau June 30. The first installment is slated to feature Emmrose, Synead, Jay Adana, Lila Blue, Noga Cabo, Jai'Len Josey, and Yi-Men Templeman in a celebration of female songwriters.

Visit LittleIsland.org for additional upcoming events at the park.