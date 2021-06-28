Go Inside Tina Landau’s Pride Concert With Shakina Nayfack, Amber Iman, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Tina Landau’s Pride Concert With Shakina Nayfack, Amber Iman, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 28, 2021
 
The Tony-nominated director hosted Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) at NYC’s Little Island June 26.
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Shakina Nayfack Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Little Island Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau welcomed Shakina Nayfack, Amber Iman, and more for a Pride concert, Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful), at the floating park June 26.

The event, part-concert, part-variety show, and part-intimate party, was a celebration of all things beautiful. It also featured Jason Danieley, Jared Grimes, Jon Michael Hill, Stephanie Hsu, Amber Iman, Bill Irwin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jo Lampert, Jodie Landau, Jessica Molaskey, Maddie and John Pizzarelli, Stacey Sargeant, Allan K. Washington, Libby Winters, Tony Yazbeck, and members of the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants. The concert was music-directed and arranged by Kimberly Grigsby.

Go Inside Tina Landau’s Pride Concert With Shakina Nayfack, Amber Iman, and More

Go Inside Tina Landau’s Pride Concert With Shakina Nayfack, Amber Iman, and More

23 PHOTOS
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Tina Landau Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Maddie Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey, and John Pizzarelli Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Kelvin Moon Loh Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Nate Luckenbaugh, Stephanie Hsu, and Allan K. Washington Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Stephanie Hsu and Allan K. Washington Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Stacey Sargeant Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Stacey Sargeant, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Libby Winters Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Stacey Sargeant, Libby Winters, and Rebecca Naomi Jones Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Jason Danieley and Tina Landau Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)_Little Island Concert_2021_HR
Jason Danieley Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Share

Landau will continue her Little Island residency with the launch of her monthly series After Hours with Tina Landau June 30. The first installment is slated to feature Emmrose, Synead, Jay Adana, Lila Blue, Noga Cabo, Jai'Len Josey, and Yi-Men Templeman in a celebration of female songwriters.

Visit LittleIsland.org for additional upcoming events at the park.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.