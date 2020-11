Go On a 2-Week, Centuries-Spanning Tour of Opera With the Met

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with a chronological celebration of classic and contemporary titles.

The Metropolitan Opera will cover nearly 300 years of opera in weeks 34 and 35 of its Nightly Met Streams Series, presenting a free, chronologically ordered curation of 14 titles.

The lineup begins November 2 with a filmed 2011 presentation of Handel’s Rodelinda, first performed in 1725. By November 15, the Met will stream one of its most contemporary titles: Thomas Adès’ The Exterminating Angel, which premiered in 2016.

Along the way, viewers can work their way through such composers as Mozart, Verdi, Wagner, Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Puccini, and Philip Glass.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

November 2: Handel’s Rodelinda

Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. Originally broadcast December 3, 2011.

November 3: Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice

Starring Danielle de Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 24, 2009.

November 4: Mozart’s Idomeneo

Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 25, 2017.

November 5: Rossini’s Semiramide

Starring Angela Meade, Elizabeth DeShong, Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast March 10, 2018.

November 6: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino

Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 24, 1984.

November 7: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. Originally broadcast December 15, 2007.

November 8: Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

Starring Annette Dasch, Johan Botha, Paul Appleby, and Michael Volle, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 13, 2014.

November 9: Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta / Bartók’sBluebeard’s Castle

Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard’s Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Originally broadcast February 14, 2015.

November 10: Strauss’s Salome

Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo, conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast October 11, 2008.

November 11: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Originally broadcast January 8, 2011.

November 12: Berg’s Lulu

Starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber, conducted by Lothar Koenigs. Originally broadcast November 21, 2015.

November 13: Britten’s Peter Grimes

Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Donald Runnicles. Originally broadcast March 15, 2008.

November 14: Philip Glass’s Akhnaten

Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Originally broadcast November 23, 2019.