Go Way Down to Hadestown and Hang Out With Cast Members of the Tony-Winning Musical November 19

Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand for a virtual hangout.

Go way down to Hadestown and hang out with cast members of the Tony-winning musical November 19 at Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette's next Stage Door Sessions at 8 PM ET. Fans will meet three of the performers who helped the Anaïs Mitchell musical develop such a large fan base.

Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened. For tickets, click here.

Each Stage Door Session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Elizabeth Durand Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives.

Streisand is the co-founder and CEO of Broadway Roulette. Prior to launching Roulette, she spent 10 years as an entertainment journalist in New York City. "We are all missing the unique energy of a live performance and the human connection we have with others who shared the experience," she says. "Broadway Roulette's aim is to bring some of that magic online."

