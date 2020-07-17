Good as New Reading, Starring Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever, Available Through July 19

MCC Theater will offer its virtual reading of Peter Hedges’ Good as New, starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Booksmart) through July 19 at 11:59 PM. The benefit performance—and subsequent Q&A—originally streamed on YouTube July 16.
The reading is available to rent for a 24-hour period for $30, with proceeds going toward the Off-Broadway company and its Be Our Light Campaign as it aims to reopen in 2021.
A portion of donations from the initial stream were split between The Artists Co-op and The Okra Project.
The 25-minute play, about a mother and daughter grappling with a family shakeup amid a face lift and driving lessons (respectively), premiered at MCC in the ‘90s (then called Manhattan Class Company) as part of its one-acts series. MCC then presented it as a full-length work in 1997.
The presentation of Good as New (which Hedges will also direct) follows MCC’s online reading of Alan Bowne’s Beirut, starring Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaac.