Good, Starring Doctor Who’s David Tennant, Announces New West End Dates and Venue

Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke re-imagines C.P. Taylor's WWII-set drama.

Doctor Who star David Tennant will now return to the West End in a new revival of C.P. Taylor's 1981 play GOOD opening April 27, 2021, instead of the originally announced October. Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke will re-imagine the WWII-set drama, about a German professor who must rationalize his decision to join the Nazi party.

Co-starring Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey and designed by Vicki Mortimer, GOOD begins previews April 21 for a run through July 17 at the Harold Pinter Theatre (GOOD was previously announced for the Playhouse Theatre). This is the first production from Cooke and Kate Horton's Fictionhouse.

“I am so looking forward to getting into a rehearsal room with David Tennant, Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey," Cooke said in a statement. "C.P. Taylor’s play, which deals with collective denial, feels more relevant than ever. I have no doubt that it will really resonate for audiences when we open next Spring. This delay is unavoidable but only whets my appetite for getting to work on this extraordinary play”

Added Horton, "While it’s disappointing that we have to wait, we’re incredibly lucky that our brilliant cast, led by David Tennant, are so committed to making the production happen as soon as it is possible. Since we announced GOOD, which is Fictionhouse’s first stage production, we have been thrilled by the level of enthusiasm for the show and all of us are really looking forward to being able to share it with audiences next year.”

GOOD was produced on Broadway in 1982 starring Alan Howard as Halder. Tennant was last seen in the West End in Don Juan in Soho in 2017 directed by Patrick Marber. Other stage work includes Richard II and Hamlet for the RSC, Much Ado About Nothing in the West End, and Lobby Hero at the Donmar Warehouse.

