Good, Starring Doctor Who’s David Tennant, Announces New West End Dates and Venue

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Good, Starring Doctor Who’s David Tennant, Announces New West End Dates and Venue
By Olivia Clement
Sep 14, 2020
Buy Tickets to Good
 
Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke re-imagines C.P. Taylor's WWII-set drama.
David Tennant
David Tennant Georgia Tennant

Doctor Who star David Tennant will now return to the West End in a new revival of C.P. Taylor's 1981 play GOOD opening April 27, 2021, instead of the originally announced October. Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke will re-imagine the WWII-set drama, about a German professor who must rationalize his decision to join the Nazi party.

Co-starring Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey and designed by Vicki Mortimer, GOOD begins previews April 21 for a run through July 17 at the Harold Pinter Theatre (GOOD was previously announced for the Playhouse Theatre). This is the first production from Cooke and Kate Horton's Fictionhouse.

“I am so looking forward to getting into a rehearsal room with David Tennant, Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey," Cooke said in a statement. "C.P. Taylor’s play, which deals with collective denial, feels more relevant than ever. I have no doubt that it will really resonate for audiences when we open next Spring. This delay is unavoidable but only whets my appetite for getting to work on this extraordinary play”

Added Horton, "While it’s disappointing that we have to wait, we’re incredibly lucky that our brilliant cast, led by David Tennant, are so committed to making the production happen as soon as it is possible. Since we announced GOOD, which is Fictionhouse’s first stage production, we have been thrilled by the level of enthusiasm for the show and all of us are really looking forward to being able to share it with audiences next year.”

GOOD was produced on Broadway in 1982 starring Alan Howard as Halder. Tennant was last seen in the West End in Don Juan in Soho in 2017 directed by Patrick Marber. Other stage work includes Richard II and Hamlet for the RSC, Much Ado About Nothing in the West End, and Lobby Hero at the Donmar Warehouse.

First Look at David Tennant in Don Juan in Soho

First Look at David Tennant in Don Juan in Soho

The West End staging of Patrick Marber’s show officially opens March 28.

14 PHOTOS
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_12. L-R Mark Ebulué (Aloysius) David Tennant (DJ) and David Jonsson (Col), photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Mark Ebulué, David Tennant, and David Jonsson Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_1. David Tennant (DJ) photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
David Tennant Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_13. L-R Dominique Moore (Lottie) and David Tennant (DJ), photo by Helen Maybanks _HR.jpg
Dominique Moore and David Tennant Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_2. David Tennant (DJ) photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
David Tennant Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_3. David Tennant (DJ) photo by Helen Maybanks _HR.jpg
David Tennant Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_4. David Tennant (DJ) photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
David Tennant Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_5. David Tennant (DJ) photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
David Tennant Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_6. David Tennant (DJ) photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
David Tennant Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_7. Members of the Don Juan in Soho Company, photo by Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Company Helen Maybanks
Don_Juan_in_Soho_Production_Photo_London_2017_8. Members of the Don Juan in Soho Company, photo by Helen Maybanks _HR.jpg
Company Helen Maybanks
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.