Goodspeed Musicals Adds Bhangra Musical Bhangin’ It to Worklight Series

The new musical by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza and Sam Willmott rounds out the 2020 season.

Goodspeed Musicals has added Bhangin’ It to its inaugural Worklight Series this spring. As previously reported, the revamped musical development initiative will host three musicals and present them to audiences as staged readings.

Bhangin’ It, which is already slated to have productions at La Jolla Playhouse and the McCarter Theatre Center, is a new musical set in the high stakes world of intercollegiate competitive Bhangra—throwing the Punjabi tradition into a high-energy dance-off. The show is a collaboration between three recent Kleban Prize winners: composer Sam Willmott and writers Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and Rehana Lew Mirza (Hatefuck).

Performances will run at Goodspeed August 5–16.

The 2020 Worklight Series will kick off with Johnny & the Devil’s Box, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (May 27–June 7), and will conclude with Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, which features a book by Carrie and The Shining novelist Stephen King and music and lyrics by Grammy winner John Mellencamp (October 21–November 8).