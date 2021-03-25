Goodspeed Musicals Postpones South Pacific and Anne of Green Gables

The Connecticut venue will present a series of events on the Goodspeed lawn this summer.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and reopening guidelines, Goodspeed Musicals has again postponed its upcoming productions of South Pacific and Anne of Green Gables.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific, directed by Rob Ruggiero, had been scheduled to begin in June and will now likely open in September. The world premiere of Anne of Green Gables, penned by Matte O’Brien and Matt Vinson and directed by Jenn Thompson, was set to begin in September and will now be part of Goodspeed's 2022 season.

Managing Director David B. Byrd said in a statement, “Unfortunately, we will not able to get back into the theatre in June as we had originally planned. Based on what we know now about the state of Connecticut reopening guidelines, the need for continued social distancing, and the safety protocols required by the unions representing our artists, we will not be able to fully reopen indoors this summer. We are focused on ways to ensure that when we reopen, it will be as safe as possible for our audience, staff and performers.”

The Connecticut venue, however, will present several events under a big tent on the Goodspeed lawn this summer. Programming details and a schedule of Goodspeed By the River events will be announced soon. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

All current ticket holders will be contacted by email regarding their tickets.

