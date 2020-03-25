Goodspeed Postpones South Pacific, Scraps Candide in Wake of Coronavirus

The Connecticut venue still intends to present the world premiere of Anne of Green Gables this summer.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic putting plans to a halt at regional theatres across the country, Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, Connecticut, has revealed a revised schedule for its 2020 season.

The lineup was set to kick off April 17 with South Pacific; that production, directed by Rob Ruggiero, will now take the Goodspeed Opera House stage in the fall, replacing the previously announced Darko Tresnjak production of Candide. The company intends to produce the Leonard Bernstein operetta at a later time, though no plans have been confirmed.

The world premiere of the folk-rock musical Anne of Green Gables is still slated to go on as planned, running July 10–September 10. Jenn Thompson will direct the musical, featuring a book and lyrics by Matte O’Brien and music by Matt Vinson.

Additionally, the launch of Goodspeed’s revamped development initiative, the Worklight Series, has been moved to next year. The inaugural season of the program was to feature staged readings of Douglas Waterbury-Tieman’s Johnny & the Devil’s Box, John Mellencamp and Stephen King’s Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, and Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott’s Bhangin’ It.

During the shutdown, the regional venue has implemented furloughs, reduced hours, and layoffs throughout its staff, including two weeks of furlough for the entire company.

“As we prepare ourselves for the uncertain future, we are bolstered by the support and faith of our Goodspeed family,” said Executive Director Michael Gennaro, who announced earlier this year that this season would be his last before retiring. “Knowing that so many care about Goodspeed and our staff makes our burden a little bit lighter. Together we will get through this and together we will celebrate happier times at Goodspeed in the very near future.”

