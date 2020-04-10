Goodspeed Postpones World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables Musical

The Connecticut venue had already moved its spring production of South Pacific to the fall.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and force companies to reconsider their already altered schedules, Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, Connecticut, has made further revisions to its 2020 season.

The world premiere of the folk-rock musical Anne of Green Gables, which had been scheduled to run as planned July 10–September 10, will now be produced in the 2021 season.

"Our producing staff and the creative team both agree that launching a world-premiere musical takes special attention, which may not be possible until we are well past this crisis,” Executive Director Michael Gennaro said.

Jenn Thompson is set to direct the musical, featuring a book and lyrics by Matte O’Brien and music by Matt Vinson.

As previously announced, the 2020 season was to begin April 17 with South Pacific. That production, directed by Rob Ruggiero, will now take the Goodspeed Opera House stage beginning September 11. It effectively replaces the Darko Tresnjak production of Candide. The company intends to present the Leonard Bernstein operetta at a later time, though no plans have been confirmed.

Additionally, the launch of Goodspeed’s revamped development initiative, the Worklight Series, has been moved to next year. The inaugural season of the program was to feature staged readings of Douglas Waterbury-Tieman’s Johnny & the Devil’s Box, John Mellencamp and Stephen King’s Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, and Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott’s Bhangin’ It. The annual June gala has been canceled as well.

During the shutdown, the regional venue has implemented furloughs, reduced hours, and layoffs throughout its staff, including two weeks of furlough for the entire company.

