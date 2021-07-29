Graciela Daniele to Receive Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

The Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will host a multi-platform celebration September 26.

Tony-nominated director and choreographer Graciela Daniele will receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 74th annual ceremony.

A 10-time Tony nominee, Danielle's Broadway credits as director/choreographer include Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Annie Get Your Gun, Marie Christine, Once on This Island, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, and Dangerous Game. She has musical staged/choreographed The Visit, Pal Joey, The Pirate Queen, Ragtime, The Goodbye Girl, Zorba, The Rink, The Most Happy Fella, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and the forthcoming new musical Paradise Square.

She also choreographed the New York Shakespeare Festival production of The Pirates of Penzance on Broadway, Los Angeles, and in London, and directed and choreographed A New Brain, Hello Again, Little Fish, Bernarda Alba, and William Finn’s Elegies: A Song Cycle. The Argentina-born artist began her Broadway career as a performer in What Makes Sammy Run?, Here's Where I Belong, Promises, Promises, Coco, Follies, and Chicago.

“We are thrilled to recognize Graciela with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre,” said Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “Her impact on the Broadway community and on our culture as a whole has been immeasurable.”

