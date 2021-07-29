Graciela Daniele to Receive Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

By Andrew Gans
Jul 29, 2021
 
The Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will host a multi-platform celebration September 26.
Graciela Daniele
Graciela Daniele Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony-nominated director and choreographer Graciela Daniele will receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the 74th annual ceremony.

A 10-time Tony nominee, Danielle's Broadway credits as director/choreographer include Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Annie Get Your Gun, Marie Christine, Once on This Island, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, and Dangerous Game. She has musical staged/choreographed The Visit, Pal Joey, The Pirate Queen, Ragtime, The Goodbye Girl, Zorba, The Rink, The Most Happy Fella, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and the forthcoming new musical Paradise Square.

She also choreographed the New York Shakespeare Festival production of The Pirates of Penzance on Broadway, Los Angeles, and in London, and directed and choreographed A New Brain, Hello Again, Little Fish, Bernarda Alba, and William Finn’s Elegies: A Song Cycle. The Argentina-born artist began her Broadway career as a performer in What Makes Sammy Run?, Here's Where I Belong, Promises, Promises, Coco, Follies, and Chicago.

“We are thrilled to recognize Graciela with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre,” said Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “Her impact on the Broadway community and on our culture as a whole has been immeasurable.”

The Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will host a multi-platform celebration September 26, starting with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7 PM ET on Paramount+, followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on CBS.

Look Back at the Original Production of Once On This Island

Graciela Daniele, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Aherns Martha Swope
LaChanze with the original cast of Once on This Island.
LaChanze and cast Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_Ellis E. Williams, Afi McClendon & Sheila Gibbs _HR.jpg
Ellis E. Williams, Afi McClendon, and Sheila Gibbs Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_Afi McClendon, Andrea Frierson, Kecia Lewis-Evans, Eric Riley, Nikki Rene & Milton Craig Nealy_HR.jpg
Afi McClendon, Andrea Frierson, Kecia Lewis-Evans, Eric Riley, Nikki Rene, and Milton Craig Nealy Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_Eric Riley, Nikki Rene, Kecia Lewis-Evans, Ellis E. Williams, Jerry Dixon, La Chanze, Andrea Frierson, Milton Craig Nealy, Sheila Gibbs & Gerry McIntyre_HR.jpg
Eric Riley, Nikki Rene, Kecia Lewis-Evans, Ellis E. Williams, Jerry Dixon, LaChanze, Andrea Frierson, Milton Craig Nealy, Sheila Gibbs, and Gerry McIntyre Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_La Chanze & Eric Riley_HR.jpg
Eric Riley and LaChanze Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_La Chanze & Jerry Dixon_HR.jpg
Jerry Dixon and LaChanze Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_La Chanze & Jerry Dixon2_HR.jpg
La Chanze and Jerry Dixon Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_La Chanze & Jerry Dixon5_HR.jpg
Jerry Dixon and LaChanze Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Once_On_This_Island_Production_Photo_1990_La Chanze_HR.jpg
LaChanze Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
