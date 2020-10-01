Like Water for Chocolate Musical In Development With a Score by La Santa Cecilia

By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 01, 2020
 
Catch an exclusive preview of two songs from the stage adaption of the novel in the October 1 ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices.
La Santa Cecilia
La Santa Cecilia Courtesy of DKC/O&M

Grammy Award winner La Santa Cecilia is crossing over...to musical theatre. The quartet—lead singer Marisol "La Marisoul" Hernandez, accordionist and requinto player Jose "Pepe" Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, and percussionist Miguel "Oso" Ramirez—are composing the score for the new musical Like Water for Chocolate.

A musical adaptation of Laura Esquivel's novel of the same name (and Golden Globe-nominated 1992 film; also the highest-grossing foreign language film in the U.S. at the time), Like Water for Chocolate is a story of forbidden love and family. Tita is forbidden from marrying her love, Pedro, because tradition dictates she must take care of her aging mother. So Pedro becomes betrothed to Tita’s sister.

Now, La Santa Cecilia team up with co-lyricist, Pulitzer Prize winner,and Tony Award nominee Quiara Alegría Hudes (Water by the Spoonful, In The Heights), book writer Lisa Loomer, and director Michael Mayer to bring this bilingual musical to the stage.

And, on October 1 at 8 PM ET, catch an exclusive preview of two songs from the musical with a performance led by La Santa Cecilia, Ana Villafañ, and Alma Cuervo, and featuring Enrique Acevedo, Julia Estrada, Henry Gainza, Gabrielle Ruiz, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Caesar Samayoa, accompanied by La Santa Cecilia.

The group’s sound is an eclectic mix of Pan-American rhythms including cumbia, bossa-nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz and klezmer music. La Santa Cecilia released its debut album, Noche y Citas, in 2011 and was immediately nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards for the single "La Negra." Their El Valor in 2012 was named one of the best albums of the year by NPR’s Alt Latino. In 2013, Treinta Días was released and went on to win the Grammy for Best Latin Rock Album, Alternative or Urban. In 2016, Buenaventura was nominated for a Latin Grammy in Best Pop/Rock Album category and a Grammy in the Best Latin Urban, Rock or Alternative category.

Tune in to ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices 8 PM ET October 1 at Playbill.com/Viva.

Playbill and The Broadway League present ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices
 


This digital program was created using PLAYBILLder, Playbill's custom, Broadway-quality program creation tool.

On October 1, Playbill and The Broadway League present ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, a digital concert in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, as well as Latinx milestones in theatre. The performance will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, including championing the R.Evolución Latina initiative, and Broadway Bridges.

Hosted by Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!), the concert will premiere on Playbill.com, Playbill’s YouTube Channel and on The Broadway League’s website (Viva.Broadway) on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 8PM ET and remain available for viewing until Monday October 5 at 8PM ET. Helmed by director and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Truijllo (Ain’t Too Proud), the event features an extraordinary roster of award-winning stage and screen Latinx talent, including Lucie Arnaz, Gloria Estefan, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Chita Rivera and Thalía.

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices will salute the vibrant, lasting legacy that Latinx artists have contributed and continue to give to Broadway and the entire theatre community while showcasing Latinx talent in an effort to continue to increase representation throughout the industry. The event will include a performance from members of the original cast of In the Heights, including Karen Olivo, Andréa Burns, Janet Dacal, Robin De Jesús, Mandy Gonzalez, Olga Merediz, Carlos Gomez, Eliseo Roman, Luis Salgado, and Seth Stewart; as well as performances from Broadway-bound musicals and new works including John Leguizamo’s Kiss My Aztec; Arrabal; Passing Through; a look at the first Spanish-language production of A Chorus Line from Antonio Banderas; and so much more!

¡Viva Broadway! is produced by Jack Noseworthy, written by Eric Ulloa, and features arrangements and music direction by Jaime Lozano, sound design by Jorge Muelle and Jessica Paz, and instrumentals by national and international musicians including Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, Oscar Hernandez and Michelle Rodriguez & Julio Copello. Luis Salgado is the associate director/choreographer and Roberto Araujo is the Director of Video Production and Editing.

Mark your calendars for October 1 and tune in at Playbill.com/Viva. And, for special VIP donor opportunities and special experiences, visit BroadwayCares.org/VivaBroadway.

This concert event is brought to you by title sponsor Cadillac along with presenting sponsor City National Bank and featured sponsor Gilead. Univision is the official media partner.

