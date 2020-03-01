Grand Horizons Closes on Broadway March 1

The new play by Bess Wohl wraps up its limited engagement from Second Stage Theater.

The Broadway premiere of Grand Horizons, a new play by Bess Wohl, wraps up its limited engagement at the Hayes Theater March 1. The run, which began previews December 23, 2019, is directed by Leigh Silverman and presented by Second Stage Theater.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner Jane Alexander and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

Rounding out the cast are Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, and Ashley Park as Jess.

Grand Horizons is a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which presented the world premiere (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Broadway production features sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

