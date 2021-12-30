Grease Live!, Starring Aaron Tveit, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Now Streaming

The 2016 Fox broadcast of the classic Broadway musical is avaiable for free on YouTube Movies.

Fox's Grease Live!, which premiered in January 2016, is now available to stream for free (with commercials) on YouTube Movies. Watch the TV version of the classic Broadway musical—featuring Moulin Rouge! Tony winner Aaron Tveit as Danny and Julianne Hough has Sandy—here.

Grease Live!, which featured a live audience, was directed by Thomas Kail with set design by David Korins. The cast also included Andrew Call as Sonny, David Del Rio as Putzie, Kether Donohue as Jan, Jordan Fisher as Doody, Ana Gasteyer as Principal, Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo, Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchie, Mario Lopez as Vince Fontaine, Carlos PenaVega as Kenickie, Eve Plumb as Mrs. Murdock, and KeKe Palmer as Marty.

Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins penned the television adaptation based on the original musical Grease by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and Paramount Pictures’ 1978 feature adaptation.

DNCE, the four-member band fronted by Joe Jonas, played Johnny Casino and the Gamblers, "the questionably wholesome school dance band that takes the stage at Rydell’s high school hop."

The live musical, executive produced by Marc Platt, also had music supervision by Tom Kitt and costume design by William Ivey Long.

The Fox broadcast was originally seen by 12.2 million people.

