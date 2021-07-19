Grease Prequel Series Gets 10-Episode Order on Paramount+

Rise of the Pink Ladies will explore the backstory of the Rydell High students.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has received a 10-episode order from Paramount+, according to Deadline. The prequel project was announced as an HBO Max series in 2019, before moving to Paramount+ late last year. Based on the 1972 Broadway musical and its 1978 film adaptation, the series will explore the backstory of Grease's Pink Ladies, taking place as the group is just entering Rydell High.

The series is created by Annabel Oakes (Atypical), who will also write, executive produce, and be the series showrunner. Marty Bown is executive producer for Temple Hill, and Erik Feig is executive producer for Picturestart.

Rise of the Pink Ladies is one of two Grease prequel projects currently in development, joining a film centered on Sandy and Danny's summer romance. Summer Lovin' and Rise of the Pink Ladies are both produced by Picturestart, Temple Hill, and Paramount.

These prequel properties would make Grease the most expansive cinematic universe derived from a stage musical, with a film sequel already having been released in 1982 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield. Only The Odd Couple would rival its spin-offs; the 1965 Neil Simon play went on to be adapted into two films, three television series, and an animated series.

