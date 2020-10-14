Grease Prequel Series to Explore the Origins of The Pink Ladies

Originally headed to HBO Max, the series will now stream on Paramount+.

The Grease prequel series, announced last year as Grease: Rydell High, has a new title, premise, and streaming home. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies will explore how Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty, and Jan came together before ruling Rydell High in their senior year.

The series, based on the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (itself based on the 1972 Broadway musical), had been announced for HBO Max, but it is now headed for Paramount+, a re-christened version of the current CBS All Access.

The series is one of two Grease prequel projects currently in development, joining a film centered on Sandy and Danny's summer romance. Summer Lovin' and The Rise of the Pink Ladies are both produced by Picturestart, Temple Hill, and Paramount.

These prequel properties would make Grease the most expansive cinematic universe derived from a stage musical, with a film sequel already having been released in 1982 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield. Only The Odd Couple would rival its spin-offs; the 1965 Neil Simon play went on to be adapted into two films, three television series, and an animated series.

