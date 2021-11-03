Greg Kinnear Will Make Broadway Debut in To Kill a Mockingbird

The Oscar nominee will succeed Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch.

Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy winner Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird beginning January 5, 2022, at the Shubert Theatre.

Kinnear will succeed Tony nominee and Emmy winner Jeff Daniels, who will play his final performance January 2.

Kinnear received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the James L. Brooks comedy As Good as It Gets. His other film credits include Sabrina, You’ve Got Mail, Mystery Men, Nurse Betty, We Were Soldiers, Auto Focus, The Gift, Someone Like You, Little Miss Sunshine, and Baby Mama. He was most recently seen on TV in House of Cards and will appear with Courteney Cox in the Starz comedy Shining Vale and opposite Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in the Apple drama In With The Devil.

Mockingbird, based on the Harper Lee novel, resumed performances at the Shubert October 5 with the return of two of its original stars: Daniels as Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger in her Tony-winning performance as Scout Finch.

Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs a company that also features Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie.

The ensemble includes Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Mariah Lee, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans.

To Kill a Mockingbird also welcomed Tavia Rivée Jefferson as associate director and cultural coordinator, as well as Colette Luckie and People & Culture/Human Resources.

To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. On February 26, 2020—a few weeks before the Broadway shutdown—the Broadway cast gave a history-making free performance at Madison Square Garden in front of 18,000 New York City school children.

Orin Wolf was previously named executive producer of To Kill a Mockingbird. Wolf, succeeding Scott Rudin, is overseeing all aspects of the production.

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its national tour March 27, 2022, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch; performances will begin in London at the Gielgud Theatre March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

