Grosses Analysis: Broadway’s West Side Story Revival Plays to Sold-Out Crowds

Four other productions saw 100 percent capacity audiences for the week ending March 1.

Tony winner Ivo van Hove’s new take on the classic American musical West Side Story, which officially opened February 20 at the Broadway Theatre, played to 100 percent capacity during the week ending March 1, taking in $1,598,947 at the box office. The revival stars Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King) as Maria and Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Tony.

Four other productions reached S.R.O. attendance: Come From Away, Hadestown, Hamilton, and Moulin Rouge!. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton was, again, the top-grossing show of the week, earning $2,696,189.

Grosses for many shows were slightly down, in part due to Kids’ Night on Broadway, which was presented February 25 and allowed children 18 and under to attend Broadway shows free of charge when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Additionally, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child played two autism-friendly performances March 1 with tickets sold at reduced prices through the TDF initiative.

