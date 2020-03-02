Grosses Analysis: Broadway’s West Side Story Revival Plays to Sold-Out Crowds

By Andrew Gans
Mar 02, 2020
 
Four other productions saw 100 percent capacity audiences for the week ending March 1.
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shereen Pimentel, Isaac Powell, and Cast Jan Versweyveld

Tony winner Ivo van Hove’s new take on the classic American musical West Side Story, which officially opened February 20 at the Broadway Theatre, played to 100 percent capacity during the week ending March 1, taking in $1,598,947 at the box office. The revival stars Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King) as Maria and Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Tony.

Four other productions reached S.R.O. attendance: Come From Away, Hadestown, Hamilton, and Moulin Rouge!. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton was, again, the top-grossing show of the week, earning $2,696,189.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Grosses for many shows were slightly down, in part due to Kids’ Night on Broadway, which was presented February 25 and allowed children 18 and under to attend Broadway shows free of charge when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Additionally, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child played two autism-friendly performances March 1 with tickets sold at reduced prices through the TDF initiative.

West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Isaac Powell Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of West Side Story Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Dharon E. Jones and Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shereen Pimintel and Isaac Powell Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shereen Pimentel, Isaac Powell, and Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Yesenia Ayala and Cast Jan Versweyveld
West Side Story_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Dharon E. Jones and Cast Jan Versweyveld
