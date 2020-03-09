Grosses Analysis: New Arrivals Keep Broadway's Box Office Afloat Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Company, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Lehman Trilogy, and more began previews during the week ending March 8.

A total of six new shows began previews on Broadway last week: the gender-swapped Company, the bio-musical Diana, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, West End and Off-Broadway hit The Lehman Trilogy, Tracy Letts' The Minutes, and the new Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

In spite of the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted travel and tourism worldwide, the new arrivals saw ticket sales on Broadway increase marginally. The total box office gross for the week ending March 8 was $26,700,956, an uptick from last week’s $26,109,896.

In its first week (six previews) at the Jacobs Theatre, Marianne Elliott’s new production of Company took in $779,588 (102 percent capacity), which was just shy of 90 percent of its gross potential.

Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy, the 163-year saga of the Lehman Brothers adapted into English by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes, played just one performance at the Nederlander Theatre. The production, which returns to New York City following a hit, sold-out run at the Park Avenue Armory, is off to a good start, grossing $188,126 for its single showing—over 100 percent of its gross potential, with tickets averaging $163.

Another anticipated play, Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf grossed $344,817 over its six previews. Directed by Joe Mantello and starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, the revival played to 94 percent capacity during its first week on Broadway.

Of the 30 shows on the boards this past week, Hamilton reigned supreme as the only show to gross over $2 million (earning $2,688,721). Trailing it as fellow frontrunners were Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story, Wicked, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

