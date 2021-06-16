Guys and Dolls' Faith Prince, Nathan Lane, Peter Gallagher, More Reunite on Stars in the House June 16

By Andrew Gans
Jun 16, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 1992 Tony-winning revival of Guys and Dolls June 16.

Guests include Tony winners Nathan Lane and Faith Prince, plus Peter Gallagher, Josie de Guzman, Walter Bobbie, and Ruth Williamson as well as Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Nathan Lane and Faith Prince in Guys and Dolls

Nathan Lane and Faith Prince in Guys and Dolls

