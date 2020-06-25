Gwendoline Christie-Led A Midsummer Night's Dream Begins Streaming June 25

The Game of Thrones star played both Titania and Hippolyta in the 2019 Bridge Theatre production.

Bridge Theatre's 2019 production of A Midsummer's Night Dream, starring Gwendoline Christie, streams June 25 as National Theatre at Home’s series of rebroadcasts continues. The Game of Thrones Emmy nominee starred as both Titania and Hippolyta opposite Oliver Chris as Oberon and Theseus, David Moorst as Puck and Philostrate, and Hammed Animashaun as Bottom.

The stream is available June 25 at 2 PM ET above or on National Theatre’s YouTube. It will remain free to watch on demand through noon ET July 2. Donations to support the U.K. theatre community are encouraged.

Nicholas Hynter directed the staging, which opened June 12 for a limited run through August 31.

Rounding out the ensemble of the Shakespearean comedy were Tessa Bonham Jones, Paul Adeyefa, Kit Young, Kevin McMonagle, Felicity Montagu, Jermaine Freeman, Ami Metcalf, Jamie-Rose Monk, Francis Lovehall, Chipo Kureya, Jay Webb, Charlotte Atkinson, Lennin Nelson-McClure, and Rachel Tolzman.

The creative team included production designer Bunny Christie, costume designer Christina Cunningham, movement director Arlene Phillips, composer Grant Olding, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and sound designer Paul Arditti. The broadcast team is comprised of director for screen Ross MacGibbon, technical producer Christopher C. Bretnall, lighting consultant Gemma O’Sullivan, sound supervisor Conrad Fletcher, and script supervisor Claire Mathias.

The National Theatre production of Small Island continues streaming through June 25 at noon ET on National Theatre at Home. Upcoming streams include Lorraine Hansberry’s Les Blancs and Terence Rattigan’s The Deep Blue Sea