Hadestown Confirms (the Earliest Yet) Broadway Return

The Tony-winning musical will also launch a North American tour and South Korean production later this year.

Hadestown, the most recent Tony-winning Best Musical, will be among the first shows to welcome back audiences following the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Performances are slated to resume at the Walter Kerr Theatre September 2—10 days before the next reopening currently on the books.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public June 11 via SeatGeek (marking a partnership between the ticketing platform and Walter Kerr owner Jujamcyn made during the shudtown). Prior to that, American Express cardholders will have week-long access to a pre-sale beginning June 1; fans who subscribe to the production’s “Songbird First Access” program will also be able to purchase tickets beginning June 8.

Before its Broadway return, the Anaïs Mitchell-penned musical will open its first non-English production in Seoul. The Korean-language production will begin in August at the LG Art Center. Additionally, a North American tour will open October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (following an October 5–10 tryout in Greenville, South Carolina).

Casting will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“I have desperately missed this show and our company over the past year,” shared director Rachel Chavkin. “Hadestown is about rebirth and the deep need to tell old stories anew in fellowship together; I think when audiences reunite with our company (onstage and off), it’s going to be wildly powerful. Hadestown is also about a community coming together and calling for change. As we’ve seen demands for necessary change from across the country—in the fight for racial justice and economic justice and environmental justice—I think the show’s central theme of imagining how the world could be will ring out particularly loudly.”

The folk- and jazz-infused musical, inspired by the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, began as a theatrical concert performed by Mitchell. The show debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 before playing Canada, London, and, in spring 2019, Broadway.

Hadestown earned eight Tony Awards in 2019: Best Musical, Best Score for Mitchell, Best Direction for Chavkin, Best Orchestrations for Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Best Scenic Design for Rachel Hauck, Best Lighting Design for Bradley King, Best Sound Design for Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for André De Shields (for his performances as Hermes). The creative team also includes choreographer David Neumann and costume designer Michael Krass—both of whom were also Tony-nominated—plus music director Liam Robinson, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, and casting office Stewart/Whitley.

The producing team is led by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

