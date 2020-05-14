Hadestown Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals

The Anaïs Mitchell-penned musical won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

2019 Best Musical Tony Award winner Hadestown has been acquired for licensing by Concord Theatricals, with a release timeline to be announced at a later date. Written by Anaïs Mitchell, the musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2016 at New York Theatre Workshop, and played Canadian and London engagements prior to opening on Broadway in 2019.

Mitchell's work, co-conceived with Ben t. Matchstick, re-imagines the mythical story of Orpheus and Eurydice with a Tony-winning score that blends modern folk music with New Orleans–style jazz. Directed by Rachel Chavkin, the Broadway production stars Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Amber Gray.

"Hadestown began as a small-town, DIY community theatre project, and I’m so thrilled for it to return to people-powered theatres all over the world!," says Mitchell. "I love Concord—their legacy works and the vibrant and inclusive culture they’re fostering now—and I’m so grateful for this partnership."

"We couldn’t be more excited to represent this stunning show," says Concord Chief Theatricals Executive Sean Patrick Flahaven. "Anaïs has written a beautiful musical that touches many hearts, and we know that audiences and producers around the world will embrace it."

