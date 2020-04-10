Hadestown Tony Nominee Patrick Page Launches New Podcast

Reeve Carney will be the first guest on The Patrick Page Podcast.

Hadestown Tony nominee star Patrick Page has launched The Patrick Page Podcast with co-host Michael Littig, co-founder of Zuckerberg Institute and The Patrick Page Acting Studio.

Page's first guest will be his Hadestown co-star Reeve Carney; that episode will drop April 13. Subsequent podcasts debut each Monday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

The weekly podcast chronicles the principles of mastery in theatre and acting, through learning about Shakespeare to stories from Page's 35-year career on Broadway and television.

“We wanted to create something for the theatre enthusiast and the general listener alike. I’ve been so fortunate in my life, but I’ve also made a lot of mistakes. We want to make a podcast that is no holds-barred, and where no subject is too sensitive for discussion,” he said in a statement. “Theatre is the thread that ties it together, but the subject is really how to navigate a life.”