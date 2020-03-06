Hadestown’s Amber Gray Tapped for New Thriller Mister

Mariama Diallo’s new film will also star Zoe Renee and Regina Hall.

Tony nominee Amber Gray is set to star alongside Zoe Renee and Regina Hall in Mariama Diallo's new thriller, Master. According to Deadline, the feature film will follow three Black women at an elite—but haunted—university in New England.

The film, written and directed by Diallo, will examine how the women survive in this space of privilege and supernatural occurrences.

Diallo is the director of the short films Hair Wolf and Sketch, and has directed episodes of Random Acts of Flyness.

Master is the latest screen project for Gray, who last fall was announced as a supporting character in Amazon's upcoming limited series, The Underground Railroad. She continues performances as Persephone in the Tony-winning Broadway production of Hadestown.

