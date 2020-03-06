Hadestown’s Amber Gray Tapped for New Thriller Mister

Film & TV News   Hadestown’s Amber Gray Tapped for New Thriller Mister
By Olivia Clement
Mar 06, 2020
 
Mariama Diallo’s new film will also star Zoe Renee and Regina Hall.
Amber Gray Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Amber Gray is set to star alongside Zoe Renee and Regina Hall in Mariama Diallo's new thriller, Master. According to Deadline, the feature film will follow three Black women at an elite—but haunted—university in New England.

The film, written and directed by Diallo, will examine how the women survive in this space of privilege and supernatural occurrences.

Diallo is the director of the short films Hair Wolf and Sketch, and has directed episodes of Random Acts of Flyness.

Master is the latest screen project for Gray, who last fall was announced as a supporting character in Amazon's upcoming limited series, The Underground Railroad. She continues performances as Persephone in the Tony-winning Broadway production of Hadestown.

Getting Into Character With Hadestown’s Amber Gray

Getting Into Character With Hadestown’s Amber Gray

20 PHOTOS
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray, currently starring as Persephone in Hadestown, arrives at the Walter Kerr, ready for another performance of Anaïs Mitchell's folk opera. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Gray begins to get into character, starting with her makeup. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amidst her busy schedule, Gray takes a second to herself for a breather backstage. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Hair supervisor Kevin Thomas Garcia chats with Gray as he puts her hair into pin curls. Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Amber_Gray_Getting_Into_Character_2019_HR
Amber Gray Marc J. Franklin
