Hadley Fraser, Lily Allen, Julia Chan, and Jake Wood Star in West End Thriller 2:22-A Ghost Story, Opening August 11

Matthew Dunster directs Danny Robins' West End playwriting debut.

The world premiere of Danny Robins’ 2:22 - A Ghost Story officially opens at London's Noël Coward Theatre August 11 following previews that began August 3.

Matthew Dunster (A Very Very Very Dark Matter, Hangmen) directs a cast featuring Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lily Allen in her West End debut as Jenny alongside Hadley Fraser (City of Angels) as Sam, Julia Chan (Silent House, Katy Keene) as Lauren, and Jake Wood (EastEnders) as Ben.

In the supernatural thriller, Jenny (Allen) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Fraser) isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Chan) and new partner Ben (Wood). Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.

Playwright Robins is best known for his podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, which is being developed as a TV series.

The production also features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane, and illusions by Chris Fisher.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Kater Gordon.

Performances are scheduled to continue through October 16. For ticket information visit 222AGhostStory.com.



(Updated August 11, 2021)