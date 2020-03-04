Hailey Kilgore Joins the Cast of Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Film & TV News   Hailey Kilgore Joins the Cast of Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan
By Dan Meyer
Mar 04, 2020
 
The Tony nominee will appear alongside Tony winner Patina Miller and Omar Epps in the Power spin-off.
Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore has joined the cast of Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan as Jukebox, the spunky teenager who serves as Kanan's closes confidant.

The performer will star alongside Tony winner Patina Miller (Pippin), Mekai Curtis, and Omar Epps. The prequel series to Power follows the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change) played the adult version of Jukebox in the original show.

Kilgore, who made her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in Once On This Island, was last seen on the small screen in NBC's The Village. She will also appear as Carolyn Franklin in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.

