Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, More Perform in Virtual Amplified Benefit August 21

Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase host the Broadway for Racial Justice event.

Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Skylar Astin, and more perform in Broadway for Racial Justice’s Amplified concert August 21. The event spotlights up-and-coming artists within the theatre industry.

Amplified streams at 8 PM ET on YouTube. While free to watch, donations to the Broadway for Racial Justice Emergency Assistance Fund (launching September 1) are encouraged.

Rounding out the lineup of both established artists and up-and-comers are Kalen Allen, Brittany Campbell, Kayla Davion, Deon'te Goodman, Sapphire Hart, Morgan James, Andre Malcolm, Arianne Meneses, Joey Rosario, and Empty Royalty. Tony winner Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase host.

“There are a handful of artists performing in the concert who have established and highly lauded careers with a very wide social reach,” says Nase, executive director of BFRJ. “There are also artists who have been creating remarkable work and could use the amplification to expand their visibility and elevate their platform.”

Douglas Peck and Astin serve as producers with Dear Evan Hansen alums Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello running technical aspects of the show. Also providing support for the project is the BFRJ board, including Sharrod Williams, who was specifically assigned to help with Amplified.

“The planning of this concert has been a great illustration as to how allyship in this time should function,” adds Nase. “I talked with Skylar about the idea, he brought on Doug, and reached out to Alex, who called Andrew, and then we hit the ground running.”

