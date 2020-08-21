Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, More Perform in Virtual Amplified Benefit August 21

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, More Perform in Virtual Amplified Benefit August 21
By Dan Meyer
Aug 21, 2020
 
Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase host the Broadway for Racial Justice event.
Hailey Kilgore and Solea Pfeiffer
Hailey Kilgore and Solea Pfeiffer

Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Skylar Astin, and more perform in Broadway for Racial Justice’s Amplified concert August 21. The event spotlights up-and-coming artists within the theatre industry.

Amplified streams at 8 PM ET on YouTube. While free to watch, donations to the Broadway for Racial Justice Emergency Assistance Fund (launching September 1) are encouraged.

The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Kayla Davion Jacob Smith Studios

Rounding out the lineup of both established artists and up-and-comers are Kalen Allen, Brittany Campbell, Kayla Davion, Deon'te Goodman, Sapphire Hart, Morgan James, Andre Malcolm, Arianne Meneses, Joey Rosario, and Empty Royalty. Tony winner Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase host.

“There are a handful of artists performing in the concert who have established and highly lauded careers with a very wide social reach,” says Nase, executive director of BFRJ. “There are also artists who have been creating remarkable work and could use the amplification to expand their visibility and elevate their platform.”

PHOTOS: Go Inside the Rally For Freedom With Stars of Hamilton, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and More

Douglas Peck and Astin serve as producers with Dear Evan Hansen alums Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello running technical aspects of the show. Also providing support for the project is the BFRJ board, including Sharrod Williams, who was specifically assigned to help with Amplified.

“The planning of this concert has been a great illustration as to how allyship in this time should function,” adds Nase. “I talked with Skylar about the idea, he brought on Doug, and reached out to Alex, who called Andrew, and then we hit the ground running.”

Get a First Look at Once on This Island on Broadway

Get a First Look at Once on This Island on Broadway

The show returns to Broadway starring Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, and Hailey Kilgore.

12 PHOTOS
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_05_HR.jpg
Kenita R. Miller Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_01_HR.jpg
Hailey Kilgore Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_02_HR.jpg
Quentin Earl Darrington Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_04_HR.jpg
Phillip Boykin Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_03_HR.jpg
Emerson Davis, Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Quentin Earl Darrington, and Merle Dandridge Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_07_HR.jpg
Isaac Powell and Quentin Earl Darrington Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_06_HR.jpg
Alex Newell, Lea Salonga, and Merle Dandridge Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_08_HR.jpg
Isaac Powell and Merle Dandridge Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_10_HR.jpg
Lea Salonga Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_09_HR.jpg
Hailey Kilgore Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.