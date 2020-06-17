What Makes Revivals Different From Original Musicals to Hairspray and Carousel Director Jack O'Brien?

The three-time Tony winner joined us on The Broadway Q&A series from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Jack O'Brien joined us live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, to answer your questions about how he plans to address the Black Lives Matter movement in his own work (at time stamp 1:47), what he looks for when hiring actors (8:05), the differences between directing revivals and new works, (25:13), and more. Watch the complete interview above.

