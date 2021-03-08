Hairspray and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert U.K. Tours Get New Dates

Hairspray and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert U.K. Tours Get New Dates
By Dan Meyer
Mar 08, 2021
 
The musicals begin performances with help from a loan through the Cultural Recovery Fund.
<i>Hairspray</i> and <i>Priscilla, Queen of the Desert</i>
Hairspray and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Two beloved musicals are returning to the stage in the U.K. this summer, following the news that theatres will be allowed to operate at full capacity in June (barring any complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Hairspray will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth June 24, with Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical re-opening at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham June 23.

Having previously been due to begin performances in August 2020, Hairspray will continue on to visit cities like Southampton, Manchester, Sheffield, Ipswich, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert was in the midst of a tour launched in September 2019 but was stalled due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Following Cheltenham, the tour will continue to cities like Leeds, Hull, Oxford, Bath, Glasgow King’s Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, and Bristol with sights set on an eventual return to the West End.

The Mark Goucher Productions musicals are able to move forward with plans thanks to a loan from the Culture Recovery Fund, created in response to the mass theatre shutdown and subsequent layoffs of millions of arts workers.

“It is vital that we take the necessary steps to get performances going again,” said Goucher. “We will, of course, closely monitor all advice coming from the Government and if the start dates need to be delayed we have contingency plans in place to be able to move the starting venue for each show to one later in the tour schedule.”

Goucher and Matthew Gale are producers for Hairspray, with Jason Donovan and Gavin Kalin joining the pair as producers for Priscilla.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert on Broadway

Priscilla Queen of the Desert on Broadway

The new musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert — drawn from the Academy Award-winning film "The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert" — plays Broadway's Palace Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

34 PHOTOS
Above: Jacqueline Arnold, Ashley Spencer and Anastacia McCleskey<br> Below: Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, C. David Johnson and Will Swenson
Above: Jacqueline Arnold, Ashley Spencer and Anastacia McCleskey
Below: Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, C. David Johnson and Will Swenson Joan Marcus
Will Swenson
Will Swenson Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
The cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, and Nick Adams in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert </i>
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon and Nick Adams Joan Marcus
Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson and Nick Adams
Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson and Nick Adams Joan Marcus
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon and Nick Adams
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon and Nick Adams Joan Marcus
Tony Sheldon
Tony Sheldon Joan Marcus
Will Swenson and company
Will Swenson and company Joan Marcus
Tad Wilson, Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Keala Settle, Nick Adams, Mike McGowan and company
Tad Wilson, Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Keala Settle, Nick Adams, Mike McGowan and company Joan Marcus
Nick Adams
Nick Adams Joan Marcus
