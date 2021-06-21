Hairspray Begins June 21 at London Coliseum

Olivier winner Michael Ball heads the cast as Edna Turnblad.

The U.K. revival of Hairspray, which had been scheduled to begin previews in April at the London Coliseum, starts performances June 21. The first several weeks of performances are presented with social distancing at reduced capacity.

Olivier winner Michael Ball plays Edna, reprising his performance from the 2007 West End production. He is joined by Les Dennis as Edna’s husband Wilbur; Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Waitress) as Motormouth Maybelle; Lizzie Bea (Becoming Nancy) as Tracy Turnblad; Rita Simons (Eastenders) as Velma Von Tussle; and Jonny Amies (Granchester) as Link Larkin.

The ensemble includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West, and Natalie Woods.

The Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman musical, directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, is playing a limited engagement through September 29.

Shaiman and Wittman’s score includes “Good Morning, Baltimore,” “Big, Blonde, and Beautiful,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” The musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell.

The original New York production of Hairspray won eight Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, while the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical.

Hairspray is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions and Fiery Angel. The latest U.K. government guidelines on attending the London Coliseum require audiences to wear a face covering while in the theatre and to register attendance via the NHS track and trace app before entering the building.

For additional information visit HairspraytheMusical.co.uk.

(Updated June 21, 2021)