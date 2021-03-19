Hairspray Will Open at London Coliseum in June

Olivier winner Michael Ball will head the cast as Edna Turnblad.

The U.K. revival of Hairspray, which had been scheduled to begin previews in April at the London Coliseum, will now start performances June 22. The first four weeks of performances are planned to play with social distancing at reduced capacity.

As previously announced, Olivier winner Michael Ball will play Edna, reprising his performance from the 2007 West End production. Ball will be joined by comic Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna’s husband Wilbur; Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Waitress) as Motormouth; Lizzie Bea (Becoming Nancy) as Tracy Turnblad; Rita Simons (Eastenders) as Velma Von Tussle; and Jonny Amies (Granchester) as Link Larkin.

The Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman musical, directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, will play a limited engagement through September 29.

Shaiman and Wittman’s score includes “Good Morning, Baltimore,” “Big, Blonde and Beautiful,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” The musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, while the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical.

Hairspray is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions and Fiery Angel.

For ticket information visit HairspraytheMusical.co.uk.