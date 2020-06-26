Hairspray Will Open at London Coliseum in Spring 2021

Olivier winner Michael Ball will head the cast as Edna Turnblad.

The U.K. revival of Hairspray, which had been set to begin previews April 23 at the London Coliseum, will now start performances April 22, 2021, prior to an official opening April 28.

As previously announced, Olivier winner Michael Ball will play Edna, reprising his performance from the 2007 West End production. Ball will be joined by comic Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna’s husband Wilbur; Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Waitress) as Motormouth; Lizzie Bea (Becoming Nancy) as Tracy Turnblad; Rita Simons (Eastenders) as Velma Von Tussle; and Jonny Amies (Granchester) as Link Larkin.

The Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman musical, directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, will play a 12-week limited engagement through August 29, 2021.

In a statement Ball said, “Just like Edna’s famous roll-on foundation garments, it's been a struggle but it's finally going on, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. Hairspray is the perfect show to help the West End rediscover its joy, energy, talent, and relevance. Nothing says 'we made it through' better than sitting in a theatre, watching a community facing the huge social issues of their day, and conquer them with the help of family, friends, commitment, and love….oh and some brilliant songs, spectacular dance routines and huge belly laughs. It’s just the antidote we need. See you there.”

Shaiman and Wittman’s score includes “Good Morning, Baltimore,” “Big, Blonde and Beautiful,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” The musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell.

The original New York production of Hairspray won three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, while the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical.

All existing ticket holders have priority to move their tickets to a new date through July 26. All new ticket purchases can be made beginning July 27 at HairspraytheMusical.co.uk.

Hairspray is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions and Fiery Angel.