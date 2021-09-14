Hairspray's Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler, Matthew Morrison, More Reunite on Stars in the House September 14

By Andrew Gans
Sep 14, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Game Night on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, September 14.

Guests include Hairspray stars, including Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tony nominees Kerry Butler and Matthew Morrison, Clarke Thorell, Linda Hart, and Judine Somerville. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

