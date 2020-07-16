Hamilton Aims to Resume Los Angeles Performances in 2021

The production was slated to play the Hollywood Pantages beginning in March this year.

After putting its Los Angeles plans on hold, Hamilton has its eyes on 2021. The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical now intends to begin performances at the Hollywood Pantages April 6, 2021. Tickets had until recently been on sale for a September 8–February 28 performance window.

Due to other commitments at the venue, the blockbuster musical will go on a summer hiatus, with no performances June 28–October 11. The engagement is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022.

The musical, which had played L.A. in 2017 as the second stop of its first national tour, was supposed to begin its Hollywood return March 12 this year—the production made the decision to halt performances that day—the same day that Broadway went dark in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Current ticket holders will receive information about refunds and priority access to the newly announced dates. Tickets will go on sale to the public July 28.

In the meantime, the filmed capture of Hamilton, preserving the performances of the principal Broadway cast, is available on Disney+.

